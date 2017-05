George Feinstein

George Feinstein, 93 – late of Peabody. Died on May 14, 2017.

Husband of the late Jeanette (Cohen) Feinstein. Son of the late Jacob and Sarah Feinstein. Father of Barry A. Feinstein, Esq. of Peabody and the late Susan G. Feinstein. Brother of Evelyn Convicer of Peabody and Charlotte Figueiredo of South Dartmouth Uncle of several nieces and nephews. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)