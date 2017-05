Jack M.Levin

Jack M.Levin, 81 – late of Winthrop, formerly of Chelsea. Died on May 4, 2017

Husband of Marilyn (Koretz) Levin. Son of the late Abraham and Mae (Wolk) Levin. Father of Shari Levin and her husband Bruce Griffin, and Abra Allexenberg and her husband Michael. Grandfather of Daniel and David Allexenberg and his granddog Rocky. (Torf)