Mildred R. “Millie” (Chaves) Harris

Mildred R. “Millie” (Chaves) Harris, 94 – late of Peabody. Died on May 12, 2017.

Wife of the late Lester “Lefty” Harris. Mother of Paula “Debbie” Mozes & her husband Jack Mozes of Falmouth & Delray Beach, Fla., and Richard Lee Harris & his wife Catherine O’Connell Harris of Bethesda, Md. Grandmother of Sarah Dussault of Needham, Laura Cutler of New York City, Emily Rose Harris of Minneapolis, Susannah Mae Harris of New Haven, Lily Kate Harris of Washington, D.C., and “Nana” of Lyla Dussault, Eli Dussault, Pasha Cutler and Chloe Cutler. Sister of Jonas Chaves of Swampscott and the late Doris Newman and Shirley Covner. (Levine)