Schari Sharon

Schari Sharon, 93 – late of Medford. Died on May 14, 2017.

Husband of the late Varda Sharon. Son of the late Adela and Joseph Schechter. Father of Jackie, Andre and the late Adina. Father-in law of Mercio and Judit. Grandfather of Bridget, Valerie, Jeffrey, Brit and Sam. Great-grandfather of Ryan and Andrew. Brother of Dolfi and the late Nutzi and Berta. (Levine)