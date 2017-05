William D. Shapiro

William D. Shapiro, 93 – late of Everett. Died on May 13, 2017.

Husband of Eileen (Eden) Shapiro. Son of the late Harry and Florence (Greenglass) Shapiro. Father of Ann Hales and Sidney Shapiro. Grandfather of David & Chad Hales, Matthew & Samantha Shapiro, & great-grandfather of Colby Hales & Ethan Policarpio. (Torf)