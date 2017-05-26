Joseph David Broudo

Joseph David Broudo, of Beverly, died peacefully on May 23, 2017, at 5 Gary Ave., Beverly, his home of over 60 years, surrounded by his family. He was the adored and adoring husband of Barbara Fitzgerald Broudo for 53 years, and the loving father of Lonna Susan Baum of Livonia, Mich., and Robert Jeffrey Broudo of Beverly.

Born in Baltimore, Md., in 1920, and living in Philadelphia, New York City, and Gloversville, N.Y., Broudo was the son of Wolf Broudo and Sarah Broudo of Vilnius, Lithuania. He graduated from Alfred University in New York State in 1946 and immediately moved to Beverly to become the Director of the Art Department at Endicott College. While at Endicott, he earned his Master’s Degree from Boston University.

David served in the US Army during WWII as an instructor in the Army Corps of Engineers, and later at Curtis Wright in Buffalo, N.Y., inspecting aircraft for the war effort. David found it amusing that his background in art and drafting made him a top prospect for inspecting aircraft!

David was married to Beatrice Tuchin, mother of Lonna and Robert, who died of cancer in 1962 following several years of illness, during which time he provided strength, stability, and comfort to his family.

David’s passion was his family, and his obsession was teaching and producing art. He was a ceramist, oil painter, watercolorist, enamelist and professor, and was most at home when blending his talents for teaching and creating. As he stated, “I love art. I love teaching art. I love producing art. I have spent my life conveying this love to my students.” For David, teaching was an act of pure faith, for the instructor is uncertain of making a difference. David, indeed made a difference and was awarded the Excellence in Teaching Award two times by Endicott College.

David was deeply involved in his community, teaching night classes at the YMCA and painting courses during the summer, playing for the Jewish War Vets Softball Team, participating in the Guild of Beverly Artists, and being involved with many other activities. He was also a member of the American Crafts Council and Chair of two of their National Crafts Fairs, and a Board Member of the Mass. Association of Craftsman and the Boston Society of Arts and Crafts. He is listed in multiple Who’s Who publications and was selected to appear in the Bicentennial memorial edition of “Community Leaders and Noteworthy Americans.”

David’s artwork received international attention with ceramic pieces on display in Italy and New Delhi. He also contributed to the grand prize winning United States entry in an international exhibit in Belgium, and had his work selected to show in the New York World’s Fair in 1964 and 1965. His work is represented in permanent collections at Mills College in California, at the University of Iowa, and in private collections throughout the US, Europe and Japan, and was displayed in galleries throughout the United States.

Originally a fan of the New York Yankees, David became a loyal Red Sox supporter, was an outstanding track star in high school and college, an avid reader and gardener (tomatoes!). He loved dogs and a wide range of music including Paul Robeson, The Ink spots, Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. He was often heard saying, “Be content with contentment,” which he was.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, two children, Lonna and Robert, a son-in-law, Alan, a daughter-in-law, Maida, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in his memory to the J. David Broudo Scholarship Fund at Endicott College, c/o Institutional Advancement, 376 Hale St., Beverly, MA 01915, or to Alfred University, 1 Saxon Dr., Alfred, NY 14802. Information, directions and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.