Barbara Kasoff

Barbara Kasoff, late of San Francisco, Calif., formerly of Sudbury, passed away suddenly on May 22, 2017, while traveling in Russia. She was 74 years old.

Barbara was the loving wife of Marvin Kasoff for 54 years. She was the mother of Daniel Kasoff and his wife Pam of San Francisco, Jon Kasoff of Troy, Mich., and Benjamin Kasoff and his wife Barbi of Washington D.C. She was the beloved sister of Steven Lipton of Madison, Wisc., and Julie Himelfarb of Washington DC. Barbara was the dear grandmother of Jonah, Jared, Ariel, Mason, Tiffany, Joshua, Madeline, Andrew and Brooke.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 4, at Agudas Achim Congregation, 2908 Valley Drive Alexandria, VA 22302. A private burial ceremony will follow at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042.

Barbara’s grandson Jonah is autistic. The commitment of Barbara, Marvin and Jonah’s family – Dan, Pam, Ariel and Jared – has been incredible in helping Jonah develop and succeed. In lieu of flowers, we believe that Barbara would love that we can all help support one of the premier organizations providing family services, research and awareness around autism, Autism Speaks. Donations in Barbara’s honor can be made to Autism Speaks.