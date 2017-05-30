Stanley Stopper

Stanley Stopper, late of Peabody and Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away on February 23, 2017. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Ethel (Singer) Stopper.

Stanley was born in Lynn on June 13, 1924, the son of Abraham and Sarah Stopper. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph.

He proudly served our country in World War II and was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge, taken prisoner by the Germans in December, 1944, liberated by the Russians in 1945, and was awarded the Purple Heart.

Stanley was a member of Hillview, Thomson and Palm Aire Country Club.

He was the uncle of Sunny Johnston, Joanne Gold, Janice Kalp, Larry Singer, and many others.

Stanley had a full life with wonderful friends and will be sorely missed.