Editorial: Talk with your enemy in Jerusalem

Walk through Jerusalem and it’s easy to forget that the city was divided just 50 years ago, and that the Jordanians controlled the Old City. These days, you can hop on the Light Rail that runs from Mount Herzl to Machane Yehuda and Zion Square, all the way to Damascus Gate, Beit Hanina, Pisgat Ze’ev and Heil Ha’Avir.

In the quiet of the Light Rail, the blur of the neighborhoods and Old City and enclaves that were inaccessible to Israelis 50 years ago blend together as one city. And on the train one can be lulled into a dream of coexistence – where Arab and Jew can live side-by-side in this city of peace.

But dreams don’t always come true. While Israelis have held on to the Old City since the Six-Day War 50 years ago, there is mounting pressure by the new Trump administration to push the Israelis and Palestinians back to the bargaining table. One idea that’s been floated is to accept a 2002 Saudi peace plan endorsed by the Arab League. That plan called for Israel to return the Golan Heights, and withdraw to pre-1967 borders in Jerusalem – allowing for Palestinian control over Jerusalem’s Old City, and East Jerusalem, where the Palestinians would create their own capital. It also calls for a “just solution” for the Palestinian refugees from the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

While Trump did not publicly discuss his plan for peace during his trip to Jerusalem and Bethlehem last month, Israeli Prime Minister and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas seem resolved at least to return to the bargaining table.

Much of the plan is now impractical. ISIS and other Islamic militants sit near the Golan Heights and even Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would not welcome that land back now. Palestinian refugees, once numbered 500,000 but their number has inflated to 5 million because the Palestinian Authority also considers their descendants refugees. And while land swaps could allow the 500,000 Israelis to remain in their homes in the West Bank, the idea of dividing Jerusalem and allowing Jihadis to take up residence in Israel’s holiest city will never be acceptable to a Netanyahu-led government.

Given the small amount of land, and the wide differences that separate the Israelis and Palestinians, it is unlikely that a peace deal will happen in the next decade. But if people talk long enough, it’s possible that some common ground can be established which could lay the foundation for a temporary agreement that would satisfy both sides. And each side needs that common ground more than ever as Islamic fundamentalism sweeps through the region, and Europe. Fifty years after the Six-Day War, peace talks are necessary because the Israelis and Palestinians have nowhere else to go.