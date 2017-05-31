Forget Trump in Israel – keep your eye on a certain right-wing Israeli pol

by

Lawrence Rifkin

JERUSALEM – To judge by what was said in public, President Donald Trump’s visit to Israel went fairly well. There were, of course, a few gaffes.

Trump clearly disappointed his hosts by going to the Western Wall without them for a “private visit,” and he left an inscription in the guest book at Yad Vashem that one wag said belonged more in a high school yearbook. Throughout the 27-hour visit, there was endless speculation about an awkward red-carpet moment during the Trumps’ arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, where First Lady Melania seemed to slap her husband’s hand away as he reached for hers.

It was only at the end of a joint news conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the president’s foot headed toward his mouth. He volunteered – after no one asked – that he had “never mentioned … Israel” during his Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Moscow’s ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, where he is alleged to have blurted out sensitive information supplied by Israeli intelligence. You could tell then and there that Netanyahu preferred to let sleeping dogs lie.

The Israeli leader was walking a fine line of his own and was looking for as smooth a visit as possible. He’s under investigation for three different cases of alleged corruption, and he’s been losing some of his sparkle among the electorate, which, according to polls, has begun to view him as someone who cares more about keeping his job than doing good for the country.

There are some in Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud who are already circling like vultures, and he’s had to contend with Bayit Yehudi, an increasingly restive party in his coalition that’s even farther to the right and is seeking a harder line on the West Bank, with calls for an immediate (though for the time partial) annexation.

The right wing in Israel fell into a swoon following Trump’s election. The US Embassy would be moved, the nuclear deal with Iran would be rescinded, and the spotlight would be removed from the very idea of a two-state solution, it said with dreamy eyes.

But nothing doing. Not so far, at least, and certainly not during Trump’s visit. It’s been a letdown, certainly for Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads Bayit Yehudi.

Bennett had made sure to tell Trump in the reception line during the airport arrival that he should be the US president who finally recognizes Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem. “There’s an idea,” Trump reportedly responded. But Bennett couldn’t have been very happy. After all, there are enough Trump campaign promises that remain just ideas.

Bennett is a double threat to the Israeli prime minister. He’s been dropping broad hints that Bayit Yehudi’s future in Netanyahu’s coalition should not be taken for granted, and it’s no secret that he’d like to lead the country someday.

The only way he can do that is by returning to the stronger Likud, where he had been a mid-level functionary (though not a member of Knesset) before leaving to form Bayit Yehudi. Many in his current party – whose Knesset membership includes people farther to the right than even he – see his eventual departure as a forgone conclusion, and his standing in Bayit Yehudi is already a bit tenuous.

To return to Likud, Bennett will have to wait until Netanyahu is either indicted or otherwise shown to have lost his internal popularity. He’ll also have to finesse his way back into the good graces of many Likudniks if he’s to take on the party vultures already in the sky.

Trump came to Israel after a stay in Riyadh, where he was seeking to have Saudi Arabia anchor a regional coalition against a resurgent Iran. The art in this particular deal would be to somehow tie this to support from Saudi Arabia and other Sunni kingdoms in jumpstarting the long-moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace process, perhaps along the lines of the so-called Saudi peace initiative first mooted in 2002.

The initiative called for normalization and full diplomatic relations with Israel. But in return, Israel would have to give up all of the territory it captured in 1967 and continues to hold, meaning at least the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with its Old City, Western Wall, and Temple Mount. And that’s not to mention a “just” solution to the Palestinian refugee problem.

Trump’s stop in Israel affected at least one poll at the end of the week, which saw a jump in Israelis feeling more amenable to a two-state solution. There were also reports that Netanyahu, who has always known which way the wind blows, quietly resumed a long string of on-and-off contacts with opposition leader Isaac Herzog about a unity government, which would make Bayit Yehudi’s presence in the coalition superfluous.

A decade and a half later, the Saudi initiative could be revived with a few tweaks, but then again, depending on the Saudis, maybe not. You can be sure it will not fly with Bayit Yehudi, with much of the Likud, or with Bennett, no matter where he’s sitting.

So if you’re looking for action on the Israeli-Palestinian dispute right now, don’t bother watching Trump. Chances are you’ll find it in the swamp that is Israeli politics, where police investigations, restive parties, and fidgety politicians could soon be altering some borders of their own.

Lawrence Rifkin is a journalist and writer living in Jerusalem.