Letter to the Editor: In praise of Trump’s trip to Israel

Love him or hate him, I am grateful that President Trump elected to go to Israel on his first foreign trip. It sends a strong signal to Israel that not only does this administration have Israel’s back, but renews hope that peace is still a possibility. In spite of rumblings by the State Dept. about whether the Western Wall is part of Israel, the mere sight of the President at the kotel speaks volumes as to this absurdity.

There is a long way to go to achieve peace and many hurdles to overcome but it is a step in the right direction. In a gesture of good faith ahead of this trip, Israel has shown its willingness to move forward by approving a package of economic measures to benefit Palestinians, including permits for thousands of homes in Area C, easing passage of crossing points used by Palestinian workers and keeping the Allenby crossing to Jordan open 24/7. We can only hope that the PA does its part as well and that it understands a key message of this historic trip. Supporting terrorism, teaching your children to hate and kill Jews, and paying families of terrorists to slaughter Israelis is not a path towards peace.

Carol Denbo , Swampscott