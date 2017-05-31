Sidney Abramson

Sidney Abramson, 88 – late of Swampscott, formerly of East Meadow, N.Y., entered into rest on May 28, 2017.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Meyer and Rose (Cohen) Abramson. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Bender) Abramson of Swampscott, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Devoted father of Hope J. Abramson and her partner Karen Johnson of Lynn, and Mark R. Abramson and his wife Michelle of Lexington. Loving brother of Irving Abramson of New York, and the late Harold Abramson and Harriet Schwartz. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Deena Abramson. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)