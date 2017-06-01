A child’s tale of fear and hope during the Six-Day War

JUNE 1 – I am the youngest member of the Elbaz clan, a family of 12 brothers and sisters.

I was 13 when the Six-Day War broke out in Israel in 1967. I was attending a boarding school called Mossad Aliya, which is located next to Petach Tikvah, east of Tel Aviv.

For a month prior to the war, teachers and counselors trained us about running back and forth to shelters. We spent a night in the shelter, sleeping on mattresses and giggling before we were able to fall asleep. We felt as if it was a fun game that we played.

The counselors told us in a matter-of-fact way that Israel might go to war with our Arab neighbors. We still were not concerned, but then the war started. The mood changed and we could tell by the adults’ faces that things were serious.

I can still visualize the shelters being prepared and cleaned, and food and jars of water being stored. The week before the war, classes were canceled. We were assigned to help with the farm animals, kitchen, and laundry.

We heard the first siren on the morning of June 5, 1967. We all ran to the shelters, and once we entered, we were scared and confused. This time, there was no giggling. Inside the shelter, it was dark and quiet. We could hear the bombs falling around us, and there were loud noises from the tanks and fighter jets.

Every now and then, the door to the shelter would open and a soldier would walk in and update our counselors on the situation. We spent hours each day sitting in the shelter, with hardly any place to move. It was dark and stuffy. Our leaders tried to boost our morale – they tried to sing happy songs and lead some group games – but we were not cooperative. As students, and young Israelis, we were so focused on every moment of the war, and we felt we needed to be alert and listen to every sound outside.

We also were aware that the enemy might enter the shelter at any time and try to kill us. We spent six days in the shelter and prayed that the war would end and that Israel would be saved.

We were not in contact with our families and did not receive any information about our loved ones. I feared for my four brothers who were soldiers. I was also frightened for my father and my siblings, who stayed in Jerusalem.

After the war, the stories came in about the big victory over Arab countries. After 2,000 years, Jerusalem had been reunited.

Rachel Jacobson is a Jewish educator, and writes from Swampscott.