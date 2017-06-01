Empty nesters reluctantly spread their wings

by

Michelle Harris

Journal Correspondent

JUNE 1, 2017 – We are moving. Not today, not tomorrow, but sometime within the next few months, we will be saying goodbye to our beautiful home on the hill and downsizing.

We are empty nesters. Closer to the end of life than the beginning. Someday, the oldest generation in our family trees. Unbelievably, a few of our friends are already grandparents. Yet I remember the special moniker of the “youngest in the office” like it was yesterday. How did this happen?

Soon, we will be slashing our wardrobes, packing suitcases, and paring down our furniture collection. Purging our possessions to start our next chapter. The kids, for all intents and purposes, have moved out of the house, and now, so will we.

I feel a jumble of emotions. Sad, excited, wistful, liberated … maybe even a touch lonely. I often miss the hustle-bustle of our old lives: kids coming and going, school meetings and concerts to attend. I miss seeing the parents of my kids’ friends out and about, and even at times, the chauffeuring, quietly eavesdropping on the kids in the back seat gossiping or making plans.

But mostly it’s the individual moments I remember; those days when my girls would run to me excitedly, spilling over with news about how they got the best grade in the class on the big geometry test or were chosen to sing the national anthem on Thanksgiving. I even sometimes miss those days when we were a busy two-career family, rushing from home to work and back again to relieve the babysitter. Always on the go, always wanted or needed by someone.

Jewish memories played a central role in our home movie. The years of Rekindle Shabbat dinners with other Jewish families, the beautiful harmonies of Sababa, the teen band in which our girls participated, and celebrating joyous bat mitzvahs. Our daughters learned to embrace their Jewish identities in this home, as they worked to develop their own.

Over our 20 years here, my husband and I grew into experienced hosts and cooks, and warmly welcomed family, friends, and guests into our home. Our last celebration here, a recent Passover Seder, brought together grandmas and grandpas, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters, girlfriends and boyfriends, and assorted roommates into one cacophonous group, where we sang, drank, and talked our way through a very condensed Haggadah.

Thanksgiving was probably the most special gathering. It was always “our” holiday. We would scurry around the week before planning our menu, doling out cooking assignments, and preparing the house for company. After the meal, we had a unique tradition of sitting around the living room listening to our family members perform: clarinet, piano, voice, cello, violin, you name it.

This last Thanksgiving was one for the ages in our family lore. Our Chabad relatives, who usually don’t celebrate the holiday, caved to the wishes of their sons and trekked here from Pittsburgh to experience “a real Thanksgiving.” They didn’t eat our food, which was not strictly kosher, but they laughed, talked, and enjoyed their day right along with the rest of us. It was magical.

Our new life will be quieter. We will work less and play more, with time to travel, develop and enjoy hobbies, and relax with friends. We will have the TV to ourselves, take leisurely strolls around the lake, and catch a quick movie on a whim. Like our parents before us, we will be the ones waiting for the kids to call, ever careful not to interrupt their busy lives too frequently and “bother” them. We will adjust and grow to love it.

At least that’s what they say.