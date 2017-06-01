Kaplowitch named Salem State’s Distinguished Teaching Award winner

by

Journal Staff

JUNE 1, 2017 – Marblehead’s Melissa Kaplowitch, a visiting associate professor of psychology at Salem State University, has been awarded the university’s 2017 Distinguished Teaching Award.

The annual award publically acknowledges the core mission of the university through recognition of those faculty members who have profoundly inspired and engaged students.

“I am truly humbled to be the recipient of this award. I could not think of a bigger honor than to have been nominated by a student and have my teaching recognized by my colleagues. I look forward to continuing to inspire my students to be the best that they can be,” said Kaplowitch, who has been teaching at Salem State for 16 years.

“Salem State’s faculty are committed to excellence in their teaching,” said David Silva, PhD, provost and academic vice president at Salem State University. “These awards honor the outstanding work of all of our educators, while each year recognizing the specific efforts of two faculty members who have gone above and beyond to have an impact on their students’ lives.”

As one of Kaplowitch’s students noted: “Melissa is a wonderful professor. She has extensive knowledge in the field, and I constantly find myself asking her questions about the material, as well as material we have yet to discover. She is very quick to respond to emails and answers questions fully. She is always checking in to see if there are things she needs to work on to better adapt to our learning – she certainly deserves this award; she’s definitely the best professor this university has.”

Professor Kaplowitch will be presented with her award in September, when the university holds its annual convocation.