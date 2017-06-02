Linda Greenseid to receive the Ernie Haas presidential award

by

Nitzan – A New Beginning, the theme of Cohen Hillel Academy’s upcoming annual meeting on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 pm, refers to a flowering bud. The K-8 independent school, providing the finest education, grounded in Judaism, will be formally known as Arthur J. Epstein Hillel School (informally Epstein Hillel School) effective on July 1, 2017. This annual meeting offers a poignant and special evening of recognition and tribute, honoring leaders, faculty and staff and alumni for their longstanding commitment. Linda Greenseid will be the recipient of the Ernie Haas Presidential Award. Linda’s leadership includes having served as president of the school from 1988 – 1992. Since then she has continuously stayed involved serving the school in a variety of roles and active on a number of committees. She and her husband, Dr. David Greenseid, residents of Wellington, Florida and Marblehead are both currently trustees in the school’s Trustee Leadership Council, and the parents of two Cohen Hillel graduates. The award is named in memory of Ernie Haas, a loyal and active supporter of the school for over 40 years. At this meeting Ariella Levy and Sharon L. Rich will be formally inducted for a three-year term on the Board of Directors.

Special tribute will be paid to long-time, respected educators Karen Madorsky, Sarah Boland, along with Diane Knopf and Rich Perkins for their years of commitment to the school. As the school’s current Social Justice Coordinator and middle school language arts teacher, Karen Madorsky has been involved with the school for a record 45 years.

The Annual Meeting is open to the entire community followed by a dessert reception. RSVPs appreciated: 781-639-2880.