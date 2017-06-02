Paint night/silent auction fundraiser

A paint night/silent auction fundraiser, ‘Marina’s Road to Recovery,’ will be held on Saturday, June 10th, at 10 Farrar St. in Lynn. All the proceeds will benefit 16-year-old Marina Bogdanova, a childhood burn victim, who lives in Lynn with her single-parent mother and two younger brothers. Years ago in Russia, as a toddler Marina sustained severe burns to her face and entire body (65% III A, B degrees). She and her mother came to America 13 years ago to be treated at the Shriners Burn Hospital. To this day, she had 26 surgeries and there are many more needed. Family friends started a Go Fund Me campaign (gofundme.com/276k924) and organized the first fundraiser to help with future reconstructive surgeries when Marina will be 21 years and will have to pay out of her own pocket. The fundraiser is sponsored by CORE Real Estate, Advanced Vision Center, Unique Aesthetics Beauty Spa, Century Medial PC, Dynamo Fencing Center. For more information go to Facebook Marina’s Diary page.