Sheldon Frisch recognized by Congregation Shirat Hayam



At its Annual Meeting on May 16, the Congregation Shirat Hayam (“CSH”) board of directors presented congregant Sheldon Frisch with the 2017 Congregation Shirat Hayam Presidential Award. During the many years in which Sheldon, his wife Dr. Fern Selesnick, and their children, Gavin and Skylar, have been members, Sheldon has devoted thousands of hours of time, energy, and problem solving skills in support of his synagogue. A real estate developer, general contractor, realtor, and philanthropist based in Marblehead, Sheldon has advised and managed renovation, repair and improvement projects for CSH that have kept operations running smoothly. CSH honored Sheldon in recognition of the example of Jewish leadership he has set, his lengthy history of tireless volunteerism, and his demonstrated commitment to supporting enduring Jewish institutions.