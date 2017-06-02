Temple Sinai’s 19th annual golf tournament

Temple Sinai’s 19th Annual Golf Tournament will be held at the Thomson Country Club on Monday, July 17, 2017. The tournament is being organized by Ben Locke and Julian Rich, who are both members of the Board of Directors at Temple Sinai. Julian and Ben have run the tournament since 1999, and are thrilled to be dedicating this year’s event to the memory of Judy Sherman, who prematurely left us slightly more than two years ago. Judy was a wonderful educator and great supporter of community programs. In Judy’s memory, this major fundraiser for the Temple will help provide funds for youth and adult education, social action and community-based programs.

Several levels of sponsorship are available for area businesses, and other individual supporters. The details of the sponsorships may be downloaded from the Temple Sinai website at tinyurl.com/tsinaigolf2017. To help us best organize our event, please submit your registration no later than Friday, July 7, 2017.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, playing in the tournament, or obtaining registration forms, please contact Susan at the Temple Sinai office at 781-631-2763.