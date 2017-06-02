Tri-City Sales Celebrates New State of the Art Showroom in Ipswich



On May 11th, 2017, over 100 home improvement specialists gathered at Tri-City Sales new state-of-the-art showroom in Ipswich to cut the red ribbon and celebrate the new 4500 square foot showroom. Owned and operated by the Cohen and the Kulevich family of Marblehead, Tri-City Sales boasts of a family-owned appliance business that is still booming after over 6o years.

This celebration on May 11th included a large mix from the North Shore community, including Ipswich selectman, chamber members, builders, architects, designers, manufacturers and other various home improvement specialists. All attendees inter-mingled and discussed current building trends and the landscape of construction, as they sipped wine and helped themselves to tastings of appetizers. Specialties were prepared and served by Vinwood Caterers of Ipswich, and gourmet pizza was baked on-site using the live GE Monogram pizza oven.

Raffle items were donated by the various manufacturers and included a Wolf gourmet toaster, a GE pizza basket, KitchenAid pots and pans, Frigidaire Microwave, Samsung Blue Tooth Speakers, a 30” XO under range hood , and a 42” LED TV, compliments of Tri-City Sales. All guests were also gifted with a swag bag filled with items provided by Tri-City Sales and the manufacturers.

Tri-City Sales, with its Salem and Ipswich locations, has been serving the North Shore community and surrounding towns for over six decades. President Rick Cohen, Vice President, Tom Kulevich and Ipswich showroom Manger Charles Hurley, are very excited about this new expansion and showroom and look forward to continued success in the appliance industry in the coming years.