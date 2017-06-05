Beverly (Rome) Leffler

Beverly (Rome) Leffler, 87, formerly of Revere, entered into rest on May 26, 2017.

Born in New York, N.Y., to the late Paul and Pauline (Gold) Rome, she was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Leffler. She worked as a sales associate and model at C. Crawford Hollidge Department Store as well as in sales at Lady Grace and Albert’s Hosiery, all in Boston, for many years until her retirement.

Beverly was the loving mother of Lee Leffler and his wife Marcia of Marblehead, and Lise Pass and her husband Harry of Swampscott; the dear sister of Millicent Cohen of Tampa, Fla., and the late James Rome and Ruth Gottlieb; the cherished grandmother of Douglas, Samantha and Toyah Pass; and the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on May 28 at Temple Shalom of Medford Cemetery, Massachusetts, Rte. 128, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (www.alz.org), or to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135 (www.thehome.org). (Stanetsky-Hymanson)