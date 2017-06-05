Dolores B. Pine

Dolores B. Pine, 87, of East Brunswick, N.J., passed away on May 30, 2017, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Dr. Harry L. Pine and mother of the late Geoffrey C. Pine.

Born in Boston, Dolores lived most of her life in Swampscott and Marblehead. She was the daughter of the late Nathan and Rose (Goldman) Baker.

Dolores enjoyed playing bridge and loved the theater. She was a voracious reader and an amazing cook who loved entertaining and she did it especially well. Of the things that Dolores cherished most, she treasured the lifelong friendships that she and Harry cultivated over the years. They traveled the world together with their dear friends, visiting places like Israel, Egypt, Europe and the Orient. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Randi Margossian and her husband Alan, and her cherished granddaughter Lindsay Rachel Margossian, all of East Brunswick, N.J. She is also survived by her dear brother Morty Baker and his wife Rhoda of Port St. Lucie, Fla., her sister-in-law Beatrice Strome of Salem, and many nieces, nephews and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held on June 4 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Burial followed in Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead Cemetery in Danvers. Donations in Dolores’ memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 (visit www.alz.org/join_the_cause_donate.asp). For more information or to visit the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.