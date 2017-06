Edward R. Cohen

Edward R. Cohen, 85 – late of Malden. Died on May 28, 2017.

Husband of Miriam (Bendell) Cohen. Father of Gary and Carolyn Cohen, David Cohen, and Caryn and Howard Eichenbaum. Papa of Rachel, Michaela, Charlotte and Samara Cohen, and Raya Eichenbaum. Son of the late George and Ida Cohen and son-in-law of Lorraine Bendell and the late Jack Bendell. Brother of the late Rhoda Davidson. Brother-in-law of Robert and Catherine Bendell and the late Aaron Bendell. (Goldman)