Frances Klapman

Frances Klapman joined her loved ones in heaven on May 29, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Klapman. So dearly loved by her two daughters Arlene Margolis and her husband Martin Margolis, and Susan Leblang; her devoted grandchildren Amy Cole and her husband Larry, Michael Margolis and wife Marla, and Kerri Leblang; and great-grandchildren Sam and Haley Williams, and Molly and Adam Margolis. She will be sorely missed by all.

A funeral service was held on June 2 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances’ memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.caredimensions.org. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)