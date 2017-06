Gloria (Itzkowitz) Strasnick

Gloria (Itzkowitz) Strasnick, 90 – late of Peabody, formerly of Malden. Died on May 31, 2017.

Wife of the late Martin Strasnick. Mother of Roni and her husband Joseph DeVincentis, and Donna and her husband Thomas Quine. Sister of Stanley and his wife Myrna Itzkowitz. Grandmother of Linsey and her husband David Wyman, and Jamie and her husband Edward Sloan. Great-grandmother of Quinn Sophie Sloan. (Goldman)