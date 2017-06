Joel J. Camiel

Joel J. Camiel, 82 – late of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Medford and Malden. Died on May 31, 2017.

Husband and best friend of Pearl (Suzman) Camiel. Father of Barry and his wife Susan Camiel, David Camiel and his partner Stephanie Timmons, the late Steven Camiel and his surviving wife Heather Rafey and her husband Dr. Kyung Kim. Grandfather of Scott, Julia, Shayna, Hannah, Jason, Jonah, Austin and Talia Camiel. Brother of Gary and his wife Kathy Camiel, and the late Philip Camiel. (Goldman)