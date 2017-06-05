Martin Korff

Martin Korff, 87, of Salem died on May 31, 2017, at Salem Hospital. He was the husband of Juliet (Dancour) Korff.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Jacob and Etta (Goldman) Korff and had lived in Salem for many years.

Martin was an insurance agent for Boston Mutual Insurance Co. for 40 years, retiring in 2005.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Juliet and his step-daughter Mimi Krantz of Staten Island, N.Y. He also leaves his dear sister Mollie Hartnett of Malden.

A graveside service, officiated by his nephew Grand Rabbi Ira Korff, was held on June 4 at in Beth El Cemetery, West Roxbury. Arrangements were entrusted to Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to visit the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.