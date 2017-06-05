Shirley E. (Goldman) Kriteman

Shirley E. (Goldman) Kriteman – formerly of Melrose, Malden and Concord, N.H. Died on May 31, 2017.

Wife of almost 70 years to the late Morris Kriteman. Daughter of the late Annie and Harry Goldman. Mother of Arlene and her husband Joel Farber of Medford, and Janet and her husband Jack Reardon of Wakefield. Grandmother of Joy and her husband Steve Dyer, Jason and his wife Lisa Farber, Mindy Farber, and Matthew and his wife Darline Farber. Great-grandmother of Kaylee, Marissa, Nathaniel and Isabel. (Goldman)