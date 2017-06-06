David Sidney Harris

David Sidney Harris, 93, passed away on June 4, 2017, at Contin­uing Care at Brooksby Village in Peabody.

He was the husband of Jeanne (Rothstein) Harris, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.

Born in Norwalk, Conn., he was the son of Theodore and Sadie (Averick) Harris. Sid began as an engineering student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., before answering the call of the greatest generation. He was a WW II veteran of the US Army serving in the Philippines. Sid returned to RPI after the war and earned his engineering degree. He went on to further studies at Northeastern University in Boston where he earned his master’s degree in Statistics.

Sid was employed by General Electric for over 30 years, retiring as a reliability engineer in 1986.

He was an active member and served for many years as a volunteer at the former Temple Israel, now Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott. He also volunteered at My Brother’s Table, the Ford School, The Jewish Federation of The North Shore, North Shore Music Theater and other organizations.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Jeanne, his daughters Tammy Harris of Framingham, Michelle Harris and her husband Richard Sokolow of Lynnfield, Judy Logan and her husband Glenn of Belmont. Sid also leaves his son Robert Harris and his wife Lydia of Belmont, and his dear grandchildren Jeremy and Rebecca Lach, Amy and Janna Sokolow, Hannah and Caleb Harris, and Julia, Emily and Maya Logan. He also leaves his sister Renee Barger of Huntington Beach, Calif.

Sid’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel at Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody. Burial will follow in Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

Memorial observance will be held immediately following services until 4 p.m., and from 6:30-9:00 p.m., at the home of Michelle Harris and Richard Sokolow. Additional visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 p.m., and 6-9 p.m. Minyan service will be at 7 p.m., each evening.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sid’s memory to the Brooksby Village Jewish Council, c/o Estelle Cohen, 304 Brooksby Village Drive #708, Peabody, MA 01960. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.