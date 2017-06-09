Mollie Hookness

Mollie Hookness, 100 – late of Revere, died on June 8, 2017, at the Whidden Memorial Hospital.

Born in Beverly, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Dora (Lipman) Hookness. Raised and educated in Revere, a graduate of Revere High School class of 1933, Mollie worked for the Graphic Arts Finishers of Charlestown for 67 years, retiring in 2001. She was a past member of the Dana Farber Institute, the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home and the Museum of Science.

Mollie is survived by her niece Annette Berman and her late husband Edward of South Carolina; her grandnieces Debra Berman, Lisa Leblanc and Melanie English; two great-grandnieces; and great-great-grand nephews. She also leaves her cousins Shirley Kane and Hilary Simon, and the love of her life, Chase. She was predeceased by her sister Anne Berman.

Graveside services were held in Sudilkov Cemetery, Everett, on June 11. Contributions in her memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. (Torf)