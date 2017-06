Doreen (Levy) Norman

Doreen (Levy) Norman, of Swampscott, formerly of Winthrop. Died on June 10, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Leonard Norman, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. She was the dearly loved mother of Rachelle “Shelley” Newman of Swampscott and the late Geoffrey H. Norman, and the cherished grandmother of Jaclyn Anne Newman, who deeply adored her like a second mother. She was the dear sister of the late Netta Rice, and the aunt of Lewis Rice and David Rice. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)