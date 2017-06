Florence (Wanono) Fondino

Florence (Wanono) Fondino, 80 – late of Lowell. Died on June 12, 2017.

Devoted wife of Raymond Fondino. Beloved mother of Kim Delinsky, Jewlianna Ruggiero, Shirley McDaniel Hockey, Jocelyn Chermette and Daniella Toulon. Cherished grandmother of Krystal McCarter, Vanessa Guerin, Alexa Ruggiero, Shannelle Ruggiero, Tyler McDaniel, Anthony Delinsky and Bryan Delinsky. Proud great-grandmother of Holden, Baelin and Nylah Guerin. Dear sister of Armand Wanono, Mark Wayne and Leah Shallit. (Goldman)