Nancy Hoar-Triber

Nancy Hoar-Triber, 47, of Chichester, N.H., formerly of Malden. Died on June 11, 2017.

Devoted wife of William Hoar. Beloved mother of Julianna Hoar and William Hoar. Dear daughter of the late Marlene (Goldman) and Louis Triber. Loving sister of Brian Triber and Norman Gilman Jr. (Goldman)