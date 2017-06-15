Blonder awarded



Zachary Blonder of Swamp­scott was recently named to the University Athletic Association’s (UAA) All-Academic Team for the 2016-17 academic year. All-Academic Recognition is awarded to student-athletes who have completed at least one full year of college study and who carry a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.3.

Zachary is a Senior Chemical Engineering student at Carnegie Mellon University of Pittsburgh where he is Captain of the Men’s Track and Field team.