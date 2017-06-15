Lappin receives honorary degree from Gordon College

Robert I. Lappin, businessman and philanthropist, received an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from Gordon College, an Evangelical Christian school in Wenham, at commencement exercises held on May 20, 2017.

“Bob Lappin has earned recognition for his longstanding legacy of investing in others and consistently placing the interests of his employees above his own,” says Gordon President Michael Lindsay. “His personal integrity and generosity are rivaled only by his deep love of Jewish heritage and traditions. He is a strong advocate for interfaith outreach initiatives and dialogue, and has been a friend and strong advocate for Gordon College, for which we are very grateful.”

Lappin owns Shetland Properties of Salem and is the President of Lappin Foundation, which funds more than 200 free programs, classes, services and events every year, that enhance Jewish identity across generations. In 1971 Lappin founded the internationally acclaimed Youth to Israel Adventure (Y2I), which includes a free community teen trip to Israel for Jewish teens who live on the North Shore of Massachusetts. Since its inception, more than 2,600 teens have participated in the program. Y2I has grown to be the most successful community teen Israel experience, per capita, in the country.

Using his and his family’s personal wealth, Robert Lappin restored his employees’ retirement assets, which were wiped out by the Madoff fraud in December 2008. In December 2009, Robert Lappin was named one of the Boston Globe’s “Bostonians of the Year” for his noble and ethical actions, and in the June/July 2010 issue of Reader’s Digest annual list of our country’s best people, places and things, he was named the “Best Anti-Ponzi Scheme”.

According to Lappin, receiving the honorary degree from Gordon College, an institution he deeply admires for its excellence, and as an oasis of decency and high moral values, was one of the sweetest blessings he has ever received. During his acceptance remarks Lappin expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Evangelical Christian community for their unconditional love and support they have shown to the Jewish people and the State of Israel. “The Jewish people owe you an immense debt of gratitude,” said Lappin.

Lappin also holds an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from Salem State University.