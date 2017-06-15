On the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War

by

Herbert Belkin

Journal Correspondent

JUNE 15, 2017 – The compelling, decisive Israeli victory in the 1967 Six-Day War has a mixed aftermath that resounds today in the Middle East.

For Israel, the war announced to the world that the Jewish state had come of age militarily and no longer stood in danger of being overwhelmed by its Arab neighbors. For Jews, the victory created a burst of pride in the ability of Israelis to defend themselves. The American public agreed as it saluted Israel’s military strength, joining admirers from around the world who recognized what Israel had accomplished.

In the aftermath, the Arabs, especially the Egyptians, felt dishonored by the rout of their armies after only six days. The Egyptians, under the leadership of Anwar Sadat, felt a compulsion to once again fight Israel to regain honor and remove an unwanted Jewish presence from the Arab Middle East.

The 1973 war was aided by the Russians, who continued to supply Egypt with the latest in weaponry. The Egyptians had learned bitter lessons from their defeats in the previous Israeli-Arab wars; these lessons would be put to deadly use in the Yom Kippur War of 1973. But despite what the Egyptians had learned, the war was again won by Israel, but only after a heavy loss of Jewish lives.

If the Six-Day War had given the Israelis a degree of confidence about their military capability, the 1973 war reinforced the reality that the Jewish state lived in an Arab region that had little tolerance for Jews

The Six-Day War left the Israelis with a new political pragmatism. Yes, a pride in what they had accomplished militarily and a grateful appreciation that the war had won dominance over more of biblical Israel, including the West Bank, Gaza, and, most important, East Jerusalem and the Western Wall.

But along with this new territory, Israel also acquired an unstable rule over four million Palestinians. Now the Israelis found themselves in the thorny position of being called “occupiers,” a designation and function they would never handle easily. The daily headlines about terrorism supports that point.

The Six-Day War was a glorious military victory for Israel. It brought home the adage that the Arabs could lose many times, but the Israelis could lose only once. Though not unique to the Middle East, the Six-Day War is a reminder that nothing seems to be clear-cut or decisive in the politics of that embattled area.

The Six-Day War firmly established Israel’s right to exist, but also serves as a reminder that war would not relieve the ongoing tension between Palestinians and Israelis.

Herb Belkin is a historian who writes and lectures on the epic events in the Jewish world over the last 200 years. He can be reached at beachbluff1@verizon.net.