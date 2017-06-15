Ariela Solomon, 23, recently graduated from Salem State University with a bachelor’s in social work. As part of her senior year requirements, she interned at an intercity elementary school in Lynn. Ariela is a graduate of Swampscott High School. She took a gap year from college to volunteer at a kibbutz in Israel. Ariela currently resides in Beverly. Her family is very proud of her accomplishments!
Solomon Succeeds
