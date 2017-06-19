Ann P. (Haze) Slosberg

Ann P. (Haze) Slosberg – late of Chelsea. Died on June 14, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard Slosberg. Devoted mother of Michelle O’Brien and her husband John, and Ronald Slosberg and his wife Tammi Bell. Loving daughter of the late Harry Haze and Frances (Dekovner). Cherished and loving grandmother of Sophie and Remy.

Ann was a lifelong member of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Everett, and she served on the board of the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home. Ann also spent countless hours volunteering at the Cohen-Florence-Levine Assisting Living in Chelsea.

A graveside service was held on Friday, June 16 at the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett, MA 02149. Rabbi Nehemia Polen officiated. (Torf)