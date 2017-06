Harold Askenazy

Harold Askenazy, 92 – late of Malden. Died on June 14, 2017.

Husband of the late Edith (Schwartz) Askenazy. Father of Michael Askenazy and Rachel and her husband Andrew Brown. Grandfather of Devan H. Brown. Brother of the late Isadore Askenazy, Morris Askenazy, Bertha Wittenberg, Ruth O’Brien, Kay Mendell, Fay Gordon and Samuel Askenazy. (Goldman)