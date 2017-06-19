William “Bill” George Needleman

William “Bill” George Needleman, 102 – late of Peabody, formerly of Salem and Marblehead. Died on June 17, 2017.

Beloved husband of 59 years to Betty (Bernstein) Needleman. Devoted father of Marla Kovner of Salem. Proud and loving “Papa” of Zachary Kovner and Karli Kovner. Loving brother of Sophie Fritz of Md., and the late Robert, Joseph and Stanley. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 11AM. Interment will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. Shiva will be observed following the burial on Tuesday at The Village of Vinnin Square Clubhouse, 200 Loring Hills Ave., Salem, MA. Shiva will continue on Wednesday at The Garden Kitchen at The Kaplan Estates, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA, from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) 60 Walnut St., #2, Wellesley, MA 02481. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)