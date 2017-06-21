Doris Hirsch

Doris Hirsch, 84 – late of Lynn. Died on June 15, 2017.

Devoted mother of Karen Hirsch of Lynn and Stephen Hirsch of Lynn. Loving sister of the late Evelyn Kummins and sister-in-law of Bernard Kummins of Marblehead. Cherished aunt of Susan Kummins, Rachael Kummins, and Jerold and Randy Kummins, and great-aunt of Allyson and Joshua.

Funeral services were held on June 18. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris’ name may be made to The Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970, or to The Boys and Girls Club of Lynn, 25 North Common St, Lynn, MA 01902. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)