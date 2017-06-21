Harriet Kendell-Kessler

Harriet Kendell-Kessler, 74 – late of Swampscott. Died on June 19, 2017.

Born in Chelsea, Harriet was raised in Malden and Brookline and was a graduate of Brookline High School. She earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Emerson College, and became very involved in theater with both summer stock and in New York City. Her career was multi-faceted; she was a V.P. of Development for Israeli Bonds, Brandeis University and Tel Aviv University, and was also co-owner of Sally’s Girls in Marblehead.

Harriet was the devoted wife of George Kessler; loving sister of Arlene and Mike Goodstein and the late Honey and Marvin Schloss; dear step-mother of Michael and Christine Kessler and Wendy and Steven Cody; loving grandmother of Jacky Janko, Adam Kessler, and Sarah Kessler-Mann; adored aunt of Karla and Jim Firestone, Mindy and Joel Reichman, Mark and Sherri Goodstein, Shari and Bob Munro, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the B’nai Brith of Somerville Cemetery, Route 128 North (between exits 25 and 24), Peabody on Thursday June 22 at 11:00 AM. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Arlene and Mike Goodstein following the interment until 8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Kendell Gardens at Cohen Hillel Academy, 6 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. (Goldman)