Roberta Ann Levy

Roberta Ann Levy, 71 – late of Danvers. Died on June 17, 2017.

She was the loving daughter of the late David and Henrietta (Rain) Levy. Devoted sister of Stephen Levy and his wife Beth of Tenn.

The Levy family would like to thank Roberta’s second family at The Hogan Regional Center, who provided outstanding care for her.

Graveside services were held at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn, on June 19. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta’s memory may be made to The Hogan Regional Center, 450 Maple St., Danvers, MA 01923. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)