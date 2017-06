Marcia (Silverman) Molay

Marcia (Silverman) Molay, 86 – late of Peabody, formerly of Wenham. Died on June 20, 2017.

Wife of the late Ira Molay. Mother of Bruce Molay of Cambridge, Seth Molay and his wife Hilary of Dallas, Texas, and Francine Molay of Wenham. Grandmother of Jennifer and David. Sister of Ira Silverman and his family. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)