Gladys Gaman

Gladys Gaman, 99 – late of Peabody, formerly of Worcester. Died on June 12, 2017.

Wife of the late Manuel H. Gaman. Daughter of the late Samuel and Lena (Portnoy) Lonstein. Mother of Steven Gaman of San Rafael, Calif., and Philip Gaman of Novato, Calif. Sister of the late Miriam “Micky” Michaels, the late Sarah “Peggy” Lonstein, and the late Barnard “Getsy” Lonstein. Sister-in-law of Ruth Lonstein. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)