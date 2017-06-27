Morris Goldfield

Morris Goldfield of Swampscott, formerly a 46-year resident of Marblehead, entered into rest on June 24, 2017, at the age of 100. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances (Epstein) Goldfield, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.

Morris was the dear son of the late Joseph and Cady (Gritsovsky) Goldfield. He started life in rural Woodsville, N.H., where he was born at home on June 17, 1917. The country doctor who delivered him did not file his birth certificate for two months, and altered the date of birth so as not to receive a stiff fine for his oversight. Morris’ legal birthday thus became August 15, 1917. His family always celebrated his actual birthday, however, and he did not even know of his legal date until he was inducted into the US Army in 1941. He spent a lot of time in the out-of-doors in New Hampshire, becoming a crack shot with a rifle. This would earn him some recognition later as a young man, when he scored well as a sharpshooter in his training in the Army.

His family moved to Chelsea, Mass., in 1928, when he was 11 years old, and graduated from high school there. He graduated from a two-year program at Burdett College of Business Administration in 1938 with high honors and as a member of the Sigma Chi Omega Honorary Society. He also attended the Northeastern University School of Business. He was employed as an accountant from 1939 to 1940.

He served in the US Army from 1941-1945, out of the Massachusetts Americal Division Infantry Regiment in the South Pacific during WWII. He earned the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement and prior to his death, Morris was the oldest living member of the regiment. He also served as assistant chaplain throughout the war, ministering to the dead and dying and oversaw the burial of all the fallen Jewish soldiers in the regiment.

After the war, he became a businessman, starting his own automotive and marine upholstery shop. He refurbished, installed, repaired and sewed all manner of upholstery – seat cushions, convertible tops, custom canvas covers for yachts and boats – and ran the business until he retired at age 81 in 1998.

Morris was very involved in community and local government, serving on the Personnel Board in Marblehead for some years. He was very active in B’nai Brith, installing new lodges around New England. He once served as a youth counselor for the AZA – a fraternal order for Jewish youth. One of his young charges in those days was a 17-year-old Leonard Nimoy, who went on to fame as the actor noted for his role as Mr. Spock in the 1960s television series “Star Trek.”

Above all, Morris was a dedicated husband and father. He was utterly devoted to his wife, Frances, and to raising his three children in a household that upheld strong ethical values.

Morris is survived by his loving daughter Cady Goldfield of Salem, his son Joel Goldfield and his wife Iris Bork-Goldfield of Fairfield, Conn., and Jonathan Goldfield and his wife Graciela Trilla Goldfield of Haverhill. In addition to his beloved children, he leaves his dear grandchildren, Elke and her husband Michel, Julian, Miriam, and Miguel, and his great-grandaughter, Valentina. Morris was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters, Doris Winsten, Samuel Goldfield, Harold Goldfield, Roz Sandel, Arthur Goldfield, and Marlene “Molly” Shear. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery – Beth El Section, Lowell St, Peabody, MA. A memorial observance will be at 1000 Paradise Rd. (Summit Estates, Community Room) from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 after the burial. There will be a brief Minchah service at 2:30 p.m. with Rabbi Alison Adler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center, United Negro College Fund, or Weizmann Institute of Science.