Shattered glass at the New England Holocaust Memorial

JUNE 28, 2017 – In these days of fractious debate in America, residents of Greater Boston were reminded Wednesday morning of the evils that can occur when a society does not hold political leaders accountable for their words and actions. It is unclear what caused someone to pick up a large rock and smash a pane of glass at the New England Holocaust Memorial in downtown Boston.

We applaud the Boston Police for its quick arrest of the alleged perpetrator. The incident, at the memorial where millions of numbers are etched in glass – representing the tattoos that Nazis drilled onto the arms of Holocaust victims – reminds us just how fragile democracy is, and how it cannot survive without tolerance, civil discourse, and common respect.

On this patch of land where Boston-area Holocaust survivors worked to build six luminous glass towers – representing the 6 million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis – it’s almost impossible to fathom the depths of genocide. The memorial will be repaired, and restored, but area residents who are concerned about the future of America, and mankind, would be well-served to visit the memorial. There, in the quiet of the glass towers, one can ponder our collective future, and also honor the martyrs whose voices were silenced because they were part of a minority.