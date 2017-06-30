Hebrew College holds commencement exercises

NEWTON CENTRE – In a complex Jewish world, the call for dynamic spiritual and educational leaders never has been greater. Hebrew College responded to that call as it celebrated its 92nd Commencement and Ordination ceremonies, graduating 10 rabbinical students, three cantorial students and the college’s first Rav/Hazzan (dual Rabbinical and Cantorial ordainee) – as well as 42 master’s degree students. The college also awarded 13 graduate certificates.

Hebrew College president, Rabbi Daniel L. Lehmann, charged this year’s graduates with ensuring that Jewish education focuses on the spirit, encouraging them, in their learning and teaching, always to “raise the ultimate questions that are at the very heart of Judaism ensuring that they form the spiritual center of Jewish education

In moving ordination ceremonies held at Temple Reyim in Newton, Rector of the Rabbinical School, Rabbi Arthur Green, encouraged “seekers to become rabbis and rabbis to become seekers,” that they should be “brothers and sisters to the seekers who surround them, not authority figures who seek to quell or dismiss their doubts.” He also emphasized that, “in our mission as people of love,” we must understand, “there is no separation possible between the call for love and the demand for justice.”

Each ordainee was presented with a tallit (prayer shawl) by a faculty member and Cantor Dr. Brian Mayer, dean of the School of Jewish Music and Rabbi Sharon Cohen-Anisfeld, dean of the Rabbinical School offered heartfelt and personalized blessings to each of their respective graduates.

The newly-ordained rabbis and cantors are: Rabbi Leora Beth Abelson, Rabbi Ezra Katriel Pinhas Averett Balser, Rabbi/Cantor Aliza Gabrielle Berger, Rabbi Michael Givental, Rabbi Mónica Livy Gomery, Cantor Audrey Jeannette Klein, Rabbi Eliezer Schindler Lehmann, Rabbi Sarah Elizabeth Mulhern, Rabbi Gray Zev Myrseth, Cantor Julie E. Newman, Rabbi Arielle Ruth Safyan Rosenberg, Rabbi Micah Kalman Shapiro, Cantor Beth Seybold Strassler and Rabbi David Phillip Winship.