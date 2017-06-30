Israeli actress Gal Gadot ranked most popular celebrity on social media

by

Jewish News Service JNS

JUNE 29, 2017 – Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot was ranked first on the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors list.

The multi-platform entertainment news outlet bases its rankings on actors’ popularity on social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus. Data provided by the social media analytics company MVPindex measures the actors’ social engagement and weekly amount of new followers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the analytics company’s most recent tracking ended June 20.

Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” film has topped $570 million in global earnings after debuting in early June, despite BDS campaigns to boycott the movie in Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia and Algeria due to the Israeli actress’s leading role.