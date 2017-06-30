Earlier this month, the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore held its annual meeting. The JCC named Matthew Swartz (left), of Swampscott, to the board. At the meeting, the JCC also honored Howard Rich (right) along with his wife, Sharon, with the Samuel S. Stahl Community Service Award. Swartz and Rich also serve as members of the Jewish Journal Board of Overseers.
Swartz, Rich honored by JCC
{ 0 comments… add one }
Next post: Adam Madorsky Alumni Social Justice Award given to Zachary Shwartz and Shane Skikne
Previous post: To the Max