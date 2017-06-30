Swartz, Rich honored by JCC



Earlier this month, the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore held its annual meeting. The JCC named Matthew Swartz (left), of Swampscott, to the board. At the meeting, the JCC also honored Howard Rich (right) along with his wife, Sharon, with the Samuel S. Stahl Community Service Award. Swartz and Rich also serve as members of the Jewish Journal Board of Overseers.